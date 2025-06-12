This weeks front pages – June 12, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
A Tallaght man will speak on RTÉ Prime Time tonight about the “shocking” footage he saw about his father being treated poorly...
Update: Eoghan O’Reilly has been located safe and well. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Eoghan...
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old cyclist died following a collision with a van on Wednesday morning. The fatal incident...
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
