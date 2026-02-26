Dublin Leagues basketball finals take centre stage

The DLBB finals are on this week with a number of clubs throughout South West Dublin taking part.

Held in Oblate Hall, the weekend will see teams from U12 all the way up to Senior grade battle it out to win their DLBB championship.

Eanna have teams competing in the U12 and U1 finals.

At U12s level Eanna qualified for the final after defeating Tolka Rovers 58-30 in the semi final in St Kevins College.

They now will be coming up against Malahide in the final with the north county Dublin side picking up a narrow 46-42 victory in their semi against Liffey Celtics. The match will take place at 2:30pm this Saturday afternoon.

The U17s will also be taking on Malahide after defeating Ongar in their semi final. The game is set for a 11am start on Sunday morning.

Dublin Lions have four teams competing across the weekend in the U13, U14, U15 & U16 categories.

The U13s will be up against Meteors as will the U14s who reached the final after a 33-16 win against Eanna in Colaiste Bride.

The games will take place at 4pm and 11:30am respectively on Saturday.

The U15s will be contesting their final against Malahide after a semi final victory vs Killester while the U16s will be taking on Killester in the final after a dominant 60-23 victory over Eanna in their semi final.

The U15s final is set for a 9:30am start on Sunday morning while the U16s play at 1pm on Saturday.

Templeogue are another team who will be contesting a final as they are in the U20 final against Killester on Sunday afternoon with a 12:30pm start.

Templeogue will be hoping to earn some silverware after their U20 side finished runners up in the National Cup at the beginning of the year.

The Intermediate Final will take place between Kubs and Oblates on Sunday with a 3:30pm start.

The men’s finals will be taking place the week after.