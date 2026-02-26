Rovers players in Irish U19 squad for Swiss friendlies

Ella Kelly from Tallaght is included in the Ireland U19 squad

The Ireland U19s women’s team are set to take part in two friendly games against Switzerland next week as part of their preparation for April’s UEFA European WU19 Championship Round 2 Qualifiers.

There are several League of Ireland players involved including a very strong Shamrock Rovers contingent.

The side from Tallaght have Ella Kelly, Anna Butler, Katie O’Reilly and Della Cowper Gray all in the squad.

Sorcha Melia of Peamount United has also been called up to the team.

The premise of the games against Switzerland is to help prepare the WU19s for their qualifiers in April that could see them secure passage to a third European Championships.

They will have to overcome France, Germany and Slovakia in order to top Group A6.

The games against Switzerland are set to take place next Monday March 2nd followed by a game on Thursday March 5th.

14 League of Ireland hopefuls are a part of the final squad.

Goalkeepers called up include Enya Carthy (New Jersey Institute, USA) & Jenna Willoughby (Shelbourne FC).

The defence is composed of Kate Jones (Treaty United), Lillie Quinlivan Coulson (Durham), Lucy Fitzgerald (Athlone Town), Clodagh Daly (Treaty United), Sophia Leonard (Arsenal) & Finley Newell (Classics Elite, USA).

Ella Kelly and Sorcha Melia are listed on the squad list as a midfielder and will be joined by Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians), Katie Lawler (Treaty United), Lauren Bowe (Arsenal), Hannah Healy (Bohemians) & Eve O’Carroll (Manchester City).

Shamrock Rovers make up the bulk of the attack with Anna Butler, Katie O’Reilly and Della Cowper Gray. The two other attacking options are Hannah O’Brien (Bohemians) and Maeve Wollmer (Shelbourne)