St Francis keep up the momentum to stay third

There was plenty of action in the Intermediate Divisions in the Leinster Senior League this week.

In the Senior Sunday St Francis picked up a massive 3-2 victory as they hosted Killester Donnycarney.

Francis found themselves on the backfoot almost immediately and had to show serious grit after going 2-0 down in the opening ten minutes of the game.

A goal from Jamie Gray in the 39th minute would provide them with a bit of hope before halftime as they entered into the break just one goal behind.

Gray would be replaced by Ryan Rock at the interval with the change proving to be a difference maker as Rock would score in his second game in a row to bring the teams level in the 50th minute.

Now with momentum on their side, Francis had nearly an entire half to push for a winner but would only need six more minutes for Sean O’Mahony King grabbing a goal to put them 3-2 ahead and secure three points.

The home side even overcame a numbers disadvantage after Harry McEvoy was sent off in the 66th minute of the game.

The win leaves Francis in third position in the table as the top four teams really start to tighten up.

Malahide currently lead on 35 points, (they picked up a 3-0 victory against UCD last weekend also), Kilbarrack sit on 33, Francis on 30 while Lucan United round out the top 4 on 29.

The Senior 1 division saw plenty of goals as Crumlin defeated Sacred Heart 4-2 in Crumlin on Friday evening.

Sacred Heart actually were first to strike thanks to a goal from Lee McEvoy but Crumlin would bounce back quickly with goals from Greg Moorehouse and a stunning strike from Daniel Dobbin.

The score would be levelled before halftime however as Leon O’Brien made it 2-2 heading into the break.

The second half though would see Crumlin prevail thanks to excellent goals from Ben Coughlan and Reece Kavanagh.

The win leaves Crumlin still on the trail of Montpelier, just two points behind the league leaders with Sacred Heart still in 10th position in the table.

Bluebell United would be defeated as they hosted Montpelier with the game ending 2-1 to the visitors.

Bluebell went 2-0 down in the first half and despite a goal from Lee Franzoni just before halftime they were unable to get the equaliser in the second half.

The result leaves them ninth in the league table with just one win in their last five games.