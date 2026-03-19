Dublin U16s slip up to Kildare in Leinster Football C’ship

Ballyboden’s Caoimhe Buckley in action for Dublin’s U16s and (inset ) her teammate Caoimhe O’Donoghue battles for possession Photos by Maurice Grehan

THE Dublin LGFA U16’s side played the second round of the Leinster Championship in TU Dublin last weekend against Kildare in a losing effort.

There was local representation on the squad with Caoimhe O’Donoghue, Lulu Ormsby and Sophie Buckley all representing Ballyboden St Enda’s while Caoimhe Buckley of Lucan Sarsfields was also present.

Both teams had to overcome adverse weather conditions in a game that was played at a fast pace.

Kildare got off to an excellent start, scoring a goal within three minutes of the contest beginning which signified their dominance of the opening quarter.

By the first 15 minutes they had accumulated a 2-05 lead before Darcy Hall scored Dublin’s first point of the game which came in the 18th minute.

Towards the end of the half Dublin managed to come into the game themselves and would eventually get a goal of their own courtesy of Anna Kellegher which left Kildare with a still sizable 2-07 to 1-02 advantage at the interval.

On the resumption of the game both defensive units were working exceptionally hard in what was terrible playing conditions. Dublin’s main attacking outlet during this time was Darcy Hall who continued to punish Meath with her free taking ability.

However in chasing the game Dublin were caught on the counter as Kildare scored a third goal of the match which totally took the wind out of Dublin sails.

The game now beyond saving the Girls in Blue were unable to make up the ground after a slow start and lost out via a 1-08 to 3-10 scoreline.

Their next game will see them travel to play Carlow on April 4th who earlier that day had lost by seven points to Meath with the Royal County still remaining unbeaten in the championship.