Tallaght finish Metro season on a high

TALLAGHT RFC travelled to Swords to play their final Metro Division 8 fixture of the season.

Player/coach Adam Nolan would score the first try for Tallaght before Jordan Corrgian managed a second in quick succession.

A conversion from Luke Maher would give Tallaght an early 12-0 lead before Corrigan scored his second try of the match.

Swords would respond with a try of their own to make the score 17-7 before Ian O’Donoghue on his return from injury, scored a try which was successfully converted by Maher. Colin Morrison would score the last try of the half to make the score 29-7 in Tallaght’s favour.

In the second half Tallaght continued to dominate and Luke Maher scored and converted a try to make it 36-7.

One more try and conversion in the half courtesy of Evan Tyrrell and of course Maher made the final score 50-7 in a game where Tallaght showed their true ability with an incredibly strong performance.

The win puts Tallaght ahead of Swords in the table and ultimately means that they won’t have to contest a relegation play off.

Head Coach Adam Nolan was proud of his team performance and emphasised the potential within the team.

“It was a strong performance across the board.

‘A performance that really showed how good the squad is when we have numbers.

‘It gives hope to the group that if we can get the buy-in for the cup, we could be real contenders to push on and challenge.

‘Everyone stood up in a big performance and that is something everyone can be proud off.

‘But it does lead us to wonder what if we had the commitment all season how different the year could have been”.