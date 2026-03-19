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Glens pipped at the post
Glenanne women lost out to Monkstown in the Jacqui Potter Shield Final

Glens pipped at the post

Michael HowleyMarch 19, 2026 1:29 pm

GLENANNE’S women and Monkstown recently produced a gripping contest in the Jacqui Potter Shield Final which remained finely balanced until a decisive moment in the third quarter ultimately sentenced Glenanne to defeat.

Both teams began the game with intensity, pressing high and moving the ball quickly through the midfield. Despite several promising passages of play from Gleanne, Monkstown’s defence remained disciplined.

Glenanne keeper Flourish Olufemi Ojo was called into action on multiple occasions during the opening half, the shot stopper produced several crucial saves to deny Monkstown and ensure the sides went into the halftime break level at 0-0.

Glenanne emerged after half time with renewed attacking intent. Caoilin Dunne, Claire Shillington and Ciara Vincent consistently drove forward, making strong attacking runs that stretched the Monkstown defence and created a number of promising opportunities.

In midfield Caoimhe O’Donoghue, Audrey Westlake and captain Roisin Doody worked tirelessly to control possession and link defence with attack, helping Glenanne to maintain pressure for long periods.

The real breakthrough came in the third quarter when Monkstown capitalised on a swift counter attack.

Breaking quickly from midfield they caught the Glenanne defence momentarily exposed and finished clinically to take a 1-0 lead.

Glenanne responded with determination in the closing stages and pushed hard for an equaliser. Their persistence earned two short corners in the final minutes, raising hopes of a late leveller.

Despite well worked routines and sustained pressure in the circle, Monkstown held firm and Glenanne were unable to convert.

While the result ultimately went Monkstown’s way, the match remained a closely contested affair throughout, with Glenanne showing resilience, strong midfield control and threatening attacking play right until the final whistle.

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