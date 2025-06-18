Dubs are set for crunch clash with Rebel County

Con O’Callaghan will have a key role to play for Dublin on Saturday against Cork in Croke Park. Photo by Matthew Lysaght

IT WAS a nervy evening for Dublin in Newry last Saturday as they just about managed to get over the line and beat Derry.

The match was level going in at halftime with each team holding 13 points apiece. Dublin would come out and grab the second half of the game by the scruff and start to cement themselves in pole position, at times establishing a 4 to 5 point lead over their opposition.

Derry were not to be easily denied however and with Shane McGuigan scoring 0-10 and continuously threatening Dublin’s goal they were never out of the game.

The Dubs were helped through the game with excellent performances from the likes of Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan as well as the seemingly ever improving midfield duo of Peadar, O Cofaigh Byrne and Killian McGinnis as well as Templeogue’s Niall Scully.

Their strength in numbers off the bench proved crucial in seeing out the game with Thomas Davis’ Cian Murphy, Ballyboden St Endas’ Ross McGarry and St Judes’ Tom Lahiff all coming off the bench in the second half to secure a Dublin win.

The win sees Dublin progress on to the All Ireland Preliminary Quarter Finals after finishing second in their group behind Armagh.

They will take on Cork this Saturday in Croke Park in a double header that will see the hurlers play an All Ireland Quarter Final against Limerick beforehand.

Ballyboden St Enda’s Colm Basquel remains a doubt for the game against Cork after picking up a knock against Armagh a couple of weeks ago being forced to come off for injury.

It remains to be seen if he will be back in time after not making an appearance against Derry.