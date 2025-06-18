Search
623 anti-social complaints are made to housing section

Ellen GoughJune 18, 2025 11:49 am

Over 600 complaints over anti-social behaviour were made to the council’s housing department in 2024.

A total of 623 complaints were made by residents in social housing managed by South Dublin County Council last year.

