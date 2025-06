There is an agreement from the department to build two special classes before September 2027 in Sacred Heart

A Councillor’s proposal to use public park land for a special education class was rejected in the name of “good design” and the prevention of anti-social behaviour.

At the last Tallaght area meeting, People Before Profit Councillor Kay Keane suggested that Killinarden Sacred Heart Senior School could use a “small portion of land” in Killinarden Park to build a modular unit containing a special education class.