Harolds Cross Tallaght Musical Society (HXT) recently hosted a captivating evening of one-act plays and monologues, celebrating local talent and the vibrant spirit of community theatre.

Held in The Tallaght Theatre on May 21 and 22, the event showcased a wide variety of short pieces, each offering a unique perspective on life and relationships.

The programme featured a mix of comedy, drama, and heartfelt storytelling. Audiences were taken on a journey, from moments of laughter to quiet reflection, as performers brought to life stories that explored love, loss, identity, hope, and everything in between.

Together, the variety of pieces formed a compelling evening of thought-provoking entertainment.

The one-act format allowed performers to shine, demonstrating the breadth of talent within the local group.

The focus on the evening was on the actors’ storytelling – and they delivered with passion and sincerity.

This event was a wonderful showcase of the creativity and dedication that defines HXT.

Looking ahead, the society is thrilled to announce its upcoming musical production of The Addams Family musical, which will be performed at The Civic, Tallaght, in November 2025.

Expect plenty of laughs, heart, and spooky fun!

For updates, behind-the-scenes content, and ticket information, follow Harolds Cross Tallaght (HXT) Musical Society on Instagram, Facebook.