‘Play is recognised as a vital activity for healthy child development’
The newly upgraded playspace at Carrigmore Park was offically opened recently.
Speaking at the event, Mayor Cllr Baby Pereppadan said: “Play is recognised as a vital activity for healthy child development. It is good for the body and good for the mind. Playgrounds are also very important for creating strong communities.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
New research reveals new testicular cancer discoveryNews
Researchers from Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) have made an important discovery for survivors of Testicular Cancer, which is the most common cancer...
Over €20m allocated for cycle lane schemesNews
Over €20million in funding has been allocated for cycle lanes in South Dublin.The National Transport Authority granted €21.5million to South Dublin County...
Dublin Fire Brigade in the process of acquiring new siteNews
Dublin Fire Brigade are “in the process of acquiring” a site for a new fire station to cover West Dublin.This proposed new...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.