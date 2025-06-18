Search
‘Play is recognised as a vital activity for healthy child development’
Ribbon-cutting Carrigmore playspace opening

Echo StaffJune 18, 2025 10:14 am

The newly upgraded playspace at Carrigmore Park was offically opened recently.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Cllr Baby Pereppadan said: “Play is recognised as a vital activity for healthy child development. It is good for the body and good for the mind. Playgrounds are also very important for creating strong communities.

