Dubs camogie team face Clare in league decider

Aisling Gannon from St Jude’s will have a key role to play for Dublin in the league final against Clare Photo by Matthew Lysaght

DUBLIN Senior Camogie team take on Clare in the Division 1B final in Nowlan Park Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon with a 12:15pm start.

The two sides met in the opening round of the league with the game ending in a 0-16 to 1-13 draw at Abbottstown in February.

The draw remains Clare’s only blemish in the league with the Banner going on to win all of their remaining matches while Dublin won their following game to Down by three points before picking up wins against Wexford, Offaly and Limerick to secure their place in the league final.

There are a number of local players involved in the squad. A heavy contingent from St Jude’s has featured throughout the season with Aisling, Claire and Niamh Gannon all regularly starting along with Leah Butler and Eimear Kehoe also featuring.

Ballyboden St Enda’s have seen players involved in the team also with Hannah Leddy, Enya Kennedy and Emma Moran.

Kerrie Finnegan of Faughs Celtic has also regularly featured in the panel along with Niamh Roche of Lucan Sarsfields.