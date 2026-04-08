Crumlin to take on Arklow in third round of FAI Inter Cup

Crumlin United will take on the winner of Arklow Town and Trinity Donaghmede

THE draw for the third round of the FAI Intermediate Cup has been made with fixtures set to take place the week ending Sunday April 19th.

There are a number of local teams taking part in the competition. Crumlin United will be taking on the winner of Arklow Town vs Trinity Donaghmede which is taking place this Thursday.

They managed a 2-1 in the previous round over Tolka Rovers to book themselves a place in the third round.

Kilnamanagh take on Wayside Celtic, The Rockets managed a big 5-2 victory in the previous round against Newbridge Town to book themselves a place in the third round.

Bluebell United have a tough task on their hands as they travel to Cork to take on title holders College Corinthians.

Bangor Celtic make the trip to the Northside to take on Kilbarrack United, Bangor will be looking for an even better showing in this year’s competition than last year when they reached the quarter finals.

Sacred Heart FC will host Fermoy in Killnarden while either Montpelier or Lucan United will host St Mary’s. That game is set to be played on April 14th.

To cap off the local teams involved, Leicester Celtic will be hosting Caoimhinn Kelleher’s boyhood club Ringmahon Rangers.