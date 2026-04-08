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BMA Clondalkin shine on European stage
Sean Hawkins, Jamie Hawkins, Ciara Douglas and Jenny Molloy

BMA Clondalkin shine on European stage

Michael HowleyApril 8, 2026 10:56 pm

BMA Clondalkin recently took part in the Yokoso Dutch Open Kickboxing Tournament which was held in the Netherlands.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s longest running and most respected kickboxing competitions, the Yokoso Dutch Open once again attracted a strong international field.

This year’s event saw over 1,200 entries with competitors travelling across the globe from various countries including USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Turkey, Great Britain and also Ireland.

BMA Clondalkin sent a small but determined team of four athletes with each competitor doing their club proud and returning home with an impressive result.

Leading the charge was the youngest member of the team, Jamie Hawkins. Hawkins delivered an outstanding performance in the Younger Cadets -42kg point fighting division, showing great composure and skill.

Jamie battled his way to the semi finals where he would earn a well deserved bronze medal for his efforts.

His older brother Sean Hawkins would also compete at the tournament, in the highly competitive Senior Male -79kg Kick Light division.

Sean produced a series of strong performances to reach the final where he narrowly lost out to a top British opponent, securing a silver medal in the process.

In the Ladies’ Masters divisions both Ciara Douglas and Jenny Molloy showcased their experience and determination, each fighting their way onto the podium to claim bronze medals in their respective categories.

Speaking after the event, Head Coach Ilija Salerno praised the team’s efforts.

“This is one of the top tournaments in Europe with a very high standard across all divisions. For our athletes to step onto this stage and all come home with medals is a fantastic achievement.”

The results mark another successful outing for BMA Clondalkin on the international circuit, which only reinforces the club’s reputation for developing high-level athletes.

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