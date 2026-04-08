Search
St Mark’s taekwondo achieve new grades
Members of St Mark’s Taekwondo with their certificates

St Mark’s taekwondo achieve new grades

Michael HowleyApril 8, 2026 10:53 pm

THERE were a number of promotions in St Mark’s Taekwondo school recently which saw several members of the club achieve new grades.

The promotion results and RITA grading certificates were presented by Master Keane and Mr Roe.

Amadeep, Divot, Anishka and Alman were all promoted to 9th Kup (yellow tag) alongside Hridhaan (Coco) and Amar achieving their yellow belts.

Continuous hard training including practice and study at home played a key role in the students achieving their goals.

St Mark’s celebrates 44 years in operation this year and the club continues to thrive in teaching General Choi’s art of Taekwon Do.

The club possesses a strong youth section with around 40 or so members. Younger children represent a key demographic that the club wishes to target as it can be more challenging to bring in older children who may already have aligned themselves with football, hurling or soccer.

Some members of the club participate and compete in tournaments however many are there simply to study and practice the martial art of Taekwondo themselves without any added pressures of competing.

This is something that the club wishes to encourage wholeheartedly and wishes to remain aligned with the martial arts side of the discipline just as much if not more than the aspect of competing.

Gradings occur every three months or so and apply to adults and teenagers as well as younger children.

Read More


Oblates U18s take on Titans in league final

Sport

THE Basketball National League finals take place this weekend in what is sure to be a busy few days of action in...

Positive start to league campaign for St Jude’s

Sport

ST JUDE’S Camogie team have gotten off their league campaign to a positive start as they battle to retain their Division 1...

First win for Davis inters

Sport

THOMAS Davis’s Intermediate Camogie side recently picked up their first league win of the season with a victory by a single point...

Sacred Heart battle back for a draw

Sport

A GREAT second half performance by Sacred Heart FC saw them bag a share of the spoils, in the LSL Division 1...

O’Neill signs for Bristol City

Sport

FORMER Crumlin United and Kilnamanagh player Billy O’Neill has been signed by Bristol City on a pre contract agreement. O’Neill just turned...

Moyle Park march into Leinster Schools decider

Sport

MOYLE Park College have reached the final of the Leinster Schools Champions League following a massive 6-2 victory against St Benildus in...

Richmond Park to host St Pat’s and Rovers in crunch encounter

Sport

SHAMROCK Rovers are to travel to Richmond Park this Friday evening as they take on St Patrick’s Athletic with a possible place...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST