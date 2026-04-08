St Mark’s taekwondo achieve new grades

THERE were a number of promotions in St Mark’s Taekwondo school recently which saw several members of the club achieve new grades.

The promotion results and RITA grading certificates were presented by Master Keane and Mr Roe.

Amadeep, Divot, Anishka and Alman were all promoted to 9th Kup (yellow tag) alongside Hridhaan (Coco) and Amar achieving their yellow belts.

Continuous hard training including practice and study at home played a key role in the students achieving their goals.

St Mark’s celebrates 44 years in operation this year and the club continues to thrive in teaching General Choi’s art of Taekwon Do.

The club possesses a strong youth section with around 40 or so members. Younger children represent a key demographic that the club wishes to target as it can be more challenging to bring in older children who may already have aligned themselves with football, hurling or soccer.

Some members of the club participate and compete in tournaments however many are there simply to study and practice the martial art of Taekwondo themselves without any added pressures of competing.

This is something that the club wishes to encourage wholeheartedly and wishes to remain aligned with the martial arts side of the discipline just as much if not more than the aspect of competing.

Gradings occur every three months or so and apply to adults and teenagers as well as younger children.