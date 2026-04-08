Oblates U18s take on Titans in league final

THE Basketball National League finals take place this weekend in what is sure to be a busy few days of action in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

On Friday Templeogue BC take on Galway Titans in the U20 Men’s League final.

Saturday sees the day opened up by Oblates also playing Titans in U18s All-Ireland final decider.

Oblate’s are in excellent form coming into the game having recently won their own league and cup double last month, staying unbeaten throughout March winning 10/10 games.

In the third tier BIDL league at adult level the men then follow the U18s with a game between UCD Marian and Limerick Celtics at 12:15pm, this will then be followed by a the U18s Girls All ireland final between Brunello and Kilkenny All Stars at 2:30pm.

Saturday will be brought to a close by the Womens Division 1 final at 5:45pm between Cleveland Rockets and Limerick Celtics while the Men’s Division 1 final concludes the day with Limerick Sport Eagles taking on Titans at 8:15pm.

Sunday will see the BIDL Women’s final kick off proceedings at 10am between Fr. Matthews and Claregalway BC before the crowning event of the weekend takes place.

The two super league finals will headline the show on Sunday afternoon.

The women’s game starting at 1:15pm between UCC Glanmire and Trinity Meteors while Ballincollig and Killester battle it out for the men’s crown at 4:15pm.