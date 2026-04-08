Search
Oblates U18s take on Titans in league final
Oblates U18’s will play Titans on Saturday

Oblates U18s take on Titans in league final

Michael HowleyApril 8, 2026 10:52 pm

THE Basketball National League finals take place this weekend in what is sure to be a busy few days of action in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

On Friday Templeogue BC take on Galway Titans in the U20 Men’s League final.

Saturday sees the day opened up by Oblates also playing Titans in U18s All-Ireland final decider.

Oblate’s are in excellent form coming into the game having recently won their own league and cup double last month, staying unbeaten throughout March winning 10/10 games.

In the third tier BIDL league at adult level the men then follow the U18s with a game between UCD Marian and Limerick Celtics at 12:15pm, this will then be followed by a the U18s Girls All ireland final between Brunello and Kilkenny All Stars at 2:30pm.

Saturday will be brought to a close by the Womens Division 1 final at 5:45pm between Cleveland Rockets and Limerick Celtics while the Men’s Division 1 final concludes the day with Limerick Sport Eagles taking on Titans at 8:15pm.

Sunday will see the BIDL Women’s final kick off proceedings at 10am between Fr. Matthews and Claregalway BC before the crowning event of the weekend takes place.

The two super league finals will headline the show on Sunday afternoon.

The women’s game starting at 1:15pm between UCC Glanmire and Trinity Meteors while Ballincollig and Killester battle it out for the men’s crown at 4:15pm.

Read More


Positive start to league campaign for St Jude’s

Sport

ST JUDE’S Camogie team have gotten off their league campaign to a positive start as they battle to retain their Division 1...

First win for Davis inters

Sport

THOMAS Davis’s Intermediate Camogie side recently picked up their first league win of the season with a victory by a single point...

Sacred Heart battle back for a draw

Sport

A GREAT second half performance by Sacred Heart FC saw them bag a share of the spoils, in the LSL Division 1...

O’Neill signs for Bristol City

Sport

FORMER Crumlin United and Kilnamanagh player Billy O’Neill has been signed by Bristol City on a pre contract agreement. O’Neill just turned...

Moyle Park march into Leinster Schools decider

Sport

MOYLE Park College have reached the final of the Leinster Schools Champions League following a massive 6-2 victory against St Benildus in...

Richmond Park to host St Pat’s and Rovers in crunch encounter

Sport

SHAMROCK Rovers are to travel to Richmond Park this Friday evening as they take on St Patrick’s Athletic with a possible place...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST