Positive start to league campaign for St Jude’s

St Jude’s senior camogie team have started their league campaign with two wins from two Photo by Rory Barker

ST JUDE’S Camogie team have gotten off their league campaign to a positive start as they battle to retain their Division 1 crown.

The side have played two games so far and have picked up victories against Erin’s Isle and St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh.

These results have left them joint on points with St Vincents at the top of the table with Vincents leading the way on points difference.

While the team is focused on retaining their league title this year, the main aim of the group is to go forward and secure victory in the championship in 2026.

Last year Jude’s were knocked out at the semi final stage against Vincents with the league this year being viewed as an essential form of preparation for the championship to come.

While Judes play Vincents and other top teams throughout the remainder of their five league games, it will be difficult to say whether these games give a fair reflection on where the teams are.

Many teams in Division 1 are playing at the minute without their intercounty players with Judes being no exception.

Notable absentees include the Gannon sisters, Niamh, Aisling and Claire as well as Eimear Kehoe and Leah Butler who are involved with the senior county camogie team with several others being involved at different age levels.

Manager Joe McManus spoke on the ambitions of the side and how the squad deals without having intercounty players available.

“Winning the championship, they are definitely a group that are capable of achieving it. That’s the primary goal and everything in the build up towards that is to make improvements on what happened last year and learn. That’s the target for the group.”

“We’ve a lot of players with Dublin at the moment.

‘We don’t have access to those girls during the league so we are working with the rest of our panel and getting support from some of the younger teams like the minor group and junior group to help support the team.

‘It’s an opportunity for players to put their hand up and get a spot in a team that’s gearing up for the championship I suppose.

‘If not to make the starting team to be their in contention for a place to come on and play during that championship period.

‘Although we won the league last year and for the last three years, it’s really looking at it from an improvement perspective.”