First win for Davis inters

THOMAS Davis’s Intermediate Camogie side recently picked up their first league win of the season with a victory by a single point over Lucan Sarsfields with the final score reading 3-04 to 2-06.

The win saw them get points on the board following a loss in their opening game of the Inter 1 league against St Brigids.

The game against Lucan came down to the wire, Davis had pulled away at the start of the match though Lucan had come back into the game as the minutes went on with the sides drawing level for most of the final period of the game.

It would be Davis who got the nod following a last gasp point with a minute left on the clock to secure their first win of the season.

The squad is competing well in Division 3, after stepping up a division for this season. Currently the team is experiencing several injuries and are hoping for several key players to return soon.

Coach Conor Molloy spoke on the team’s mindset heading into the remainder of the league.

“It was a step up for them but I think after the first game once they had settled down, they realised that they belonged there. I think they could do quite well.”

Ambitions for the squad this year include winning their Championship. While moving up a division in the league the squad will be playing championship at junior level and after reaching the final for the last number of years hope to go a step further and lift silverware in 2026.

“The last couple of years we’ve been in that final so we really want to box that off this year. That’s the overall goal for the championship. In terms of the league it would be solidifying ourselves in that league and hopefully progressing then over the next couple of years and eventually moving up again.”

Davis find themselves back in action next on April 16th when they take on Whitehall Colmcille away from home.