Sacred Heart battle back for a draw

Tallaght United saw off St Francis in the LSL Lanigan Cup

A GREAT second half performance by Sacred Heart FC saw them bag a share of the spoils, in the LSL Division 1 Sunday, after coming from 2-0 down to Home Farm FC to draw 2-2, reports John Mooney.

The lads fell behind in the 11th and 45th minutes, which gave them plenty to think about at the half time interval.

But in a strong showing after the restart Hearts got back in the game through Leon O’Brien on 72 minutes, while Lee McEvoy levelled the tie 10 minutes later.

St John Bosco had an enjoyable trip to Athy Town last Friday night, when they registered a narrow 1-0 win in the LSL Polikoff Cup.

Dean Blood was the hero when he netted the all-important goal, that sees the Drimnagh based outfit advance to the last eight of the competition.

Tallaght United continue to chase trophies on all fronts, after seeing off St Francis FC in the LSL Lanigan Cup 3-2 on home soil last Saturday.

Jamie Murray gave them the perfect start with a goal after only three minutes, and that was added too 15 minutes later through Gary Orr-Kearns.

Jake O’Neill reduced the deficit on 35 minutes, but on the stroke of half time United bagged their third through Orr-Kearns.

The Saints put up a fighting effort in the second half and were back to a goal behind 10 minutes after the restart, but they just couldn’t add to that and bowed out of the competition leaving United to march on.

Crumlin United also continued their journey in the Lanigan Cup, after a 4-3 extra time win away to Tolka Rovers.

Enzo Davila gave them a three-minute lead, but they surrendered that by the 70th minute when they trailed 2-1.

However, Cian Kenna netted late on to make sure of extra time and even though they fell behind again, Kane Byrne and Davila got their third and fourth goals to see them advance.

No problems for Rathcoole FC as the cruised on in the LSL Joe Tynan Cup, with a convincing 6-2 win over Mark’s Celtic last Saturday.

Oisin Smith brought his shooting boots with him and he netted four times, while Adam Kelly got their other two.

Sandwiched in between were goals from Shane Adjei Samuels and Martin McDonnell for the Celts, but Rathcoole were just too strong on the day.

A goal in the 86th minute from Kenzie Fitzgerald saw Galty Celtic overcome Kilbarrick United in the LSL Glenn Fullam Cup last Saturday, when they edged them out on a 3-2 scoreline.

Galty had fallen behind twice in this encounter but the first from Fitzgerald and one from Brayden Adeboye brought them, level before Fitzgerald struck gold with minutes remaining.