O’Neill signs for Bristol City

FORMER Crumlin United and Kilnamanagh player Billy O’Neill has been signed by Bristol City on a pre contract agreement.

O’Neill just turned 18 last month and had a breakthrough season with Bray Wanderers last year in the first division.

The striker managed 11 goals in the campaign that saw Bray reach a promotion play off where they came up short against Waterford.

He will join Clondalkin native Sinclair Armstrong who also lines out for Bristol City as well as former Bray teammate Rhys Knight, brother of Irish international Jason, who was signed earlier on in the year off the back of his performances for Bray last season.

Jason is the current captain of the team and is the most prominent name of a significant Irish cohort at the club that also includes the likes of Mark Sykes, Luke McNally and Adam Murphy.

O’Neill will stay with Bray until this summer where he will then make the move to Bristol ahead of the start of the 2026/2027 season.

His current manager Paul Heffernan spoke on the move

“We are delighted for Billy and his family. It’s a fantastic opportunity for him to join a great club in Bristol City and continue his development,”

“He’s been a massively important player for us in the first team for the last 12 months and has shown that he has not only the talent but the right mindset and mentality to succeed in professional football. We wish nothing but success for Billy in this exciting new chapter in his career.”

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