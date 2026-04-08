Moyle Park march into Leinster Schools decider

MOYLE Park College have reached the final of the Leinster Schools Champions League following a massive 6-2 victory against St Benildus in the semi final.

The side had reached the semi final following a huge 7-1 victory against St Ciaran’s College of Kilkenny, qualifying for the Leinster Champions league after a Dublin West Regional Final win against Castleknock back in February.

They will contest the final against Chanel College of Coolock on the 15th of April.

The squad achieved the semi final victory over Benildus after a huge team effort and the overall strength of the team was on full display with two of their star players missing, those being Ireland underage internationals Shamrock Rovers pair Tadgh Prizeman and Danny Burke who recently qualified for the U17 World Cup for Ireland.

Manager Gerry Lee touched on the performance’s of the team and confidence heading into the final.

“Not cocky, but if the lads play like they have since the Dublin final and the games after then there can only be one winner. I couldn’t pick a star man you could name every one of them between the two games.”

The semi final stage of the Leinster Champions League had three schools from Dublin in Moyle Park, Benildus and Chanel College. Lee reflects on how this shows the standard of schoolboy football in the capital is incredibly high.

“It highlights how Dublin school football is a step above everything else basically. If you can win anything in Dublin you will be competitive for anything in the country because the competition is so tough.”

After the conclusion of the Leinster Champions League, Moyle Park may find themselves rematching both Chanel or Benildus again in the Dublin Series as the winners of the regional Dublin competitions will compete to crown an overall county champion.

TAGS Sport