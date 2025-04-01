Search
Dumping rubbish in vacant council gardens is on the rise
Alessia MicalizziApril 1, 2025 11:08 am

South Dublin County Council will continue to use “less intrusive measures” to deter illegal dumping within housing estates in spite of councillors pleading for the installation of CCTV cameras or ‘CCTV signs.’

At the Tallaght area meeting on Monday, March 24, Councillor Louise Dunne (SF) proposed that the Council installed CCTV monitoring signs around council estates as soon as a property becomes vacant, as dumping in vacant gardens is on the rise.

