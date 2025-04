Two men have been jailed after they were caught with over €2 million of cannabis in a Dublin industrial estate almost two years ago, reports Eimear Dodd.

Jamie Stalker (37) of Liverpool Road, Huyton, Liverpool and Niall Maher (38) of Cherry Orchard Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, were both jailed on Thursday for five years, with the final 12 months suspended on strict conditions.