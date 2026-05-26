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E-bikes, scooters, and drug dealing concerns raised
People discussing issues around tables in Tallaght Stadium

E-bikes, scooters, and drug dealing concerns raised

James Roulston MooneyMay 26, 2026 10:51 am

E-bikes and scooters, drug use and dealing and safety in public places were discussed at South Dublin Local Community Safety Partnership at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Local Community Safety Partnership had its first public meeting at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening with approximately 90 people in attendance and covered a range of issues affecting local communities in the region, including instances of anti-social behaviour that have reoccurred in recent years.

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