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E-scooter and scrambler seizures and incidents soar this year
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E-scooter and scrambler seizures and incidents soar this year

Echo StaffJuly 27, 2026 12:19 pm

NEW GARDA figures relating to the seizure of e-scooters show a major increase in incidents this year compared to last year, at 442 per cent.

In the first quarter of 2025, a total of 139 incidents relating to the seizure of e-scooters were reported, compared to the 754 incidents reported in the first quarter of 2026.

E-scooters are not the only concern for Gardaí, as incidents involving e-bikes rose from 46 to 140 while scrambler incidents rose from 33 to 94.

These figures also showed the number of quad bike incidents increased from 7 to 17.

Fianna Fáil TD Shane Moynihan commented on the figures, saying;

“The increase in the number of vehicles being seized or detained shows the scale of Garda activity targeting the dangerous and antisocial use of these vehicles.

“Residents regularly raise concerns about scramblers, e-scooters and high-powered e-bikes being driven dangerously through parks, housing estates and public spaces.

When used irresponsibly, they are putting pedestrians, cyclists and other road users at risk, while also causing serious nuisance for local communities.

Deputy Moynihan went on to acknowledge the hard work being done by members of an Garda Síochána to ensure safety of members of the communities through high-visibility policing and the removal of dangerous vehicles from our roads.

He added: “We need to accompany this focus in enforcement with safety-focused regulations, such as insurance and registration requirements which I have been advocating for some months now.

“Our communities deserve to feel safe and secure. That’s why it’s so important that Gardaí have the resources, powers and support they need to continue targeting dangerous and antisocial behaviour.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme  

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