€100,000 spent by county council removing graffiti

A high rate of graffiti reoccurrence around Clondalkin has been noted by the local authority as it aims to stamp out the ongoing issue.

Graffiti removal cost approximately €100,000 in 2024, according to estimates by South Dublin County Council, with €53,000 of this spent on the removal of graffiti and the rest on separate costs such as wages of those who undertake the actions.

57 reports of graffiti in Clondalkin were sent to the contractor in charge of cleanup in January of this year, but several areas have been listed as the subjects of frequent reports.

The 9th Lock Road and Sally Lane are among the areas referred often while Watery Lane and Lealand are among sites recently referred.

Councillor Shirley O’Hara made local concerns clear about the issue affecting the village: “Residents are increasingly frustrated by the lack of visible clean-up efforts and prevention strategies.”

Cllr O’Hara singled out the prevalence of graffiti near certain types of areas such as schools and parks.

In response to a question put forward by Cllr O’Hara, South Dublin County Council stated: “There is a high rate of reoccurrence in Clondalkin so whilst we do work as quickly as possible to remove the graffiti, it often reappears quite quickly.”

Graffiti can be reported online via the SDCC graffiti report form – exact locations and accompanying images are expected to help speed up the removal process.

The council have noted that the existence of the online form is “proving effective so far” as they aim to streamline the process.

“We have a contractor, the probation services, our depot staff, litter wardens, public lighting team and roads dept all working on graffiti.

“Utility boxes and some lamp posts are referred to the ESB, but they can take some time investigating the reports.”

The council also previously cited the Social Credits Scheme that they run, which supports community groups and individuals who take part in clean-ups.

An anti-litter and awareness grant was also available via the local authority earlier this year for individuals, schools and groups with the aim of raising awareness and promoting the issues surrounding litter and graffiti in South Dublin.

