HSE plan to relocate CAMHS to new Primary Care Centre
Adamstown Primary Care Centre

HSE plan to relocate CAMHS to new Primary Care Centre

Maurice GarveyNovember 10, 2025 10:45 am

THE HSE plan to relocate the CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) Lucan team to the new Adamstown Primary Care Centre.

TD Mark Ward (SF), who received confirmation from the HSE, said accessibility is “especially important when it comes to mental health care” for young people.

