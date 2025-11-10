South Dublin local groups are awarded almost €26k in grants

Almost €26,000 in grants have been awarded to 14 different local groups across South Dublin.

Awards of €25,787.71 were given in the form of 16 grants to local groups across three different categories.

These grants are split into three categories – community development grants, community events funding and sports development grants.

The three sports development grants had the highest cumulative total out of all categories, with €11,000 being awarded by the council.

Perrystown Manor Estate Community Centre received €5,000 under this grant for programme delivery – the highest amount given.

The Lucan branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association and Tallaght Rockets Volleyball Club are in receipt of €3,000 each following their successful grants for programme delivery and equipment respectively.

Applications are assessed by South Dublin County Council’s Community Development Team.

Impact on the local community, track record of project delivery, value and existing funds are all examined before a grant is approved or rejected.

Six more grants showcase four-figure sums being given to applicants – two were awarded for family fun days under community events funding.

Educate Congo Ireland received €3,800 for a fun day event while Clondalkin Tús Nua was provided with €1,350 for theirs.

Brittas Community Association Ltd was granted €3,000 for a community festival, while Women’s Collective Ireland – Clondalkin Women’s Network received €1,000 for a wellness workshop.

Tallaght Community Council and Fáilte Isteach Saggart received €1,000 each under the community develop-ment grant for running costs.

Cherrywood Residents Association and the Retired Active Men’s Social (RAMs)got two grants each, with over €2,000 awarded across the four grants.

CRA received €1,471.87 for environmental improvement and running costs under the community development grant.

RAMs received €620 via two different categories for minor equipment and the hosting of an age-friendly Bealtaine event.

Rathcoole Community Council Ltd received €717.35 for a Christmas community celebration via the community events funding grant.

Corkagh Park allotments and Friends of the Camac were granted €492.49 and €336.00 for start-up costs and minor equipment respectively under the community development grant.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.