IT apprenticeship programme aims to equip staff with skills to protect councils

Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence in Dundalk, where the launch took place

IRELAND’S first tailored IT apprenticeship programme for county and city councils has been rolled out with Dublin City Council among the participating local authorities in the programme.

Up to 10 local authorities across Ireland have joined the initiative, which aims to equip staff with the skills and expertise to protect local government networks and data from cyber-attacks.

The Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Programme was officially launched this week by the Education Minister Marian Harkin and Housing Minister John Cummins in Dundalk.

Representatives from the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), which has collaborated with FIT (Fastrack into Information Technology) to deliver the programme, also attended the launch.

The scheme features a 70:30 split between workplace learning and off-the-job training. This means the participants are applying the most up-to-date theoretical knowledge to IT practice in local authorities.

When completed, the programme will equip participants with the skills and knowledge to work in cybersecurity roles within the local government sector, and they will receive an Advanced Certificate in Cybersecurity (NFQ Level 6).

The first cohort of 14 participants began in June, serving their apprenticeships in 10 local authorities and the LGMA.

Minister Harkin said the apprenticeship is a “powerful example of how targeted education and training can support the evolving needs of our public sector.”

Chief Executive Officer of the LGMA, Pauline Mulligan added: “Upskilling current local authority employees is central to our digital transformation strategy, ensuring that they are equipped with the expertise needed to safeguard public services in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.