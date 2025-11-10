Leadership and learning recipients inspiring stories

A LOCAL leadership and learning celebration event took place this week in Ballyfermot.

On Wednesday, October 22, the Cherry Orchard Implementation Board and Liffey Partnership hosted a celebration event for recipients of the Leaders in Learning Education and Training Grant, supporting people living in Cherry Orchard.

The event was held in St Ultan’s School and featured delightful music by students from St Ultan’s.

Four LIL recipients shared their inspiring stories of hope and achievement. Some spoke about the struggles and challenges they faced on their journeys, while others highlighted the valuable support they received from Liffey Partnership.

Among the recipients who spoke at the event was Cherry Orchard resident Nevaeh Flanagan, who is studying to be a barrister.

Ms Flanagan said she was grateful to receive the fund and wouldn’t have been able to buy half the equipment she requires as a second-year law student at TUD without it.

“This grant and Liffey Partnership itself is so important to me as in my opinion it helps to build the community and give everyone a chance to chase their dreams.

“Leadership can be as little as picking someone up when they’re down. Showing people the light when they are in the dark. However, a key element of leadership for me is feeling the fear and doing it anyway. Let this grant give you the opportunity to push yourself everyday to be the best version of you,” said Ms Flanagan.

The Leaders in Learning education and training fund supports people who have returned to education or developed new skills.

Located on Drumfin Road in Ballyfermot, Liffey Partnership was set up in 1996 as a response to long-term unemployment and poverty in the area delivering a variety of programmes.

Cherry Orchard Implementation Board was established in November 2022 by the Minister for Justice.

It subsequently invited senior representatives from state agencies including Dublin City Council, HSE, An Garda Síochána, TUSLA, Probation Service, CDYSB, Ballyfermot Chapelizod Partnership and St Ultan’s Primary School amongst other professionals and local residents, to join the Board.

The Leaders in Learning Grant will open again in 2026.