€14k to repair stone wall after Storm Eowyn
South Dublin County Council recently repaired a stone wall that was damaged during Storm Eowyn for a cost of €14,200.
As the storm caused damages all over the county on January 24, six metres of the stone wall at Monastery Rise, Clondalkin, were knocked down by a mature tree falling.
AUTHOREcho Staff
