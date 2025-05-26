Search
€14k to repair stone wall after Storm Eowyn
The stone wall which was repaired after it was damaged during Storm Eowyn

Echo StaffMay 26, 2025 10:18 am

South Dublin County Council recently repaired a stone wall that was damaged during Storm Eowyn for a cost of €14,200.

As the storm caused damages all over the county on January 24, six metres of the stone wall at Monastery Rise, Clondalkin, were knocked down by a mature tree falling.

