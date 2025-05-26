Re-opening of entrances in park planned for summer
Entrances to Tymon Park that were closed for flood alleviation works will be re-opened to the public throughout the summer.
As the Office of Public Works have completed embankment works to tackle flooding of the river Poddle, residents are eager to access all entrances to the park again and claimed that they haven’t seen anyone on site “for the last six to eight weeks.”
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
