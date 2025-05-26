Search
Re-opening of entrances in park planned for summer
One of the entrances in Tymon Park closed

Re-opening of entrances in park planned for summer

Alessia MicalizziMay 26, 2025 10:12 am

Entrances to Tymon Park that were closed for flood alleviation works will be re-opened to the public throughout the summer.

As the Office of Public Works have completed embankment works to tackle flooding of the river Poddle, residents are eager to access all entrances to the park again and claimed that they haven’t seen anyone on site “for the last six to eight weeks.”

Read More


Sr Mairead changed the lives of so many students

Tallaght

A nun was “blown away” by 120 people celebrating her contribution to the community at a surprise retirement party organised by her...

SciFest is a School Fair with flair

Tallaght

Second-year pupils at Firhouse Community College showcased their scientific knowledge at the SciFest School Fair last week.The science fair, organised by the...

Freedom FM announces launch of DAB+ digital radio programme

Tallaght

Once a small pirate radio station broadcasting from a garden shed in Templeogue in the mid 1990s, to a well established online...

Social club has time for everyone to share advice

Tallaght

A Kilnamanagh social club for people with Alzheimer’s and their carers raised about €1,200 for Alzheimer’s Society Ireland (ASI) at their annual...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST