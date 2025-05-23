Window company still being investigated by liquidators

A DUBLIN 12 company which ceased trading last year is still being investigated by liquidators on whether the firm engaged in fraudulent trading up to its collapse.

DK Windows and Doors ceased trading last December after the firm owed about €1.2m in customer deposits it received for 225 unfulfilled orders.

In a statement issued at the time, Darragh Kane, the man behind the company, committed to working with the liquidators to fulfil “as many outstanding orders as possible”.

Established in 2005, the business was located in a premises with a 10,000 sq ft showroom, approximately 1.5 km from Park West Train Station.

At one stage the company employed over 50 members of staff.

The High Court appointed joint liquidators Nicholas O’Dwyer and Colm Doran on the application of the company, whose sole director is Mr Kane.

Creditors allege the firm and its senior management engaged in fraudulent activity, the court heard.

At a High Court hearing this week, solicitor Graham Kenny presented the liquidators’ third updated report on the liquidation.

There was also a report compiled on behalf of 50 customers which alleged fraudulent and reckless trading by DK Windows and Doors, but Mr Kenny stressed that was still under investigation.

The investigation also found a number of significant payments made to Revenue and certain suppliers in the lead-up to the liquidation, along with an unusual sales and marketing campaigns, including a Black Friday sale.

The books and records are unclear as to where the money for these payments came from.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan adjourned the matter to late June.