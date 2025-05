An artist impression of the plans for the Silver Granite pub

AN APPEAL against plans for a five-storey mixed-use development at the site of the Silver Granite pub in Palmerstown has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

Hollyville Investments Ltd was granted planning permission in 2024 by South Dublin County Council for the proposal, which includes the demolition of The Silver Granite pub and construction of a five-storey block comprising 43 apartments, a gastro pub/restaurant, and two retail units.