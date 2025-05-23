A Song For Veda: Acko Atkinson will release his fifth single

“MY daughter Veda was having a bad day,” states Tallaght-born singer-songwriter Acko Atkinson.

This is regarding his fifth of twelve singles he is planning to release this year, titled ‘A Song For Veda’.

Acko was originally born in Tallaght but is now based in Enniscorthy.

He has a busy 2025 ahead, planning to release a stand-alone single every month, all with a B-Side.

This is all before he releases a brand-new album in early 2026, as he would rather not make a double CD

So far this year, Acko has released four singles: ‘Don’t Talk’, ‘Railroad Question’, ‘Chocolate Full of Lies’, and ‘No Short Cuts’.

This latest song, ‘A Song For Veda’, is inspired by an incident where Acko was trying to comfort his daughter.

After spending some time trying to make her feel better, he went into his studio, picked up a guitar, and “this song just came out, almost fully formed.”

He continues, “One of the great things about having a studio at home is I was able to start recording it straight away.”

Acko recorded a couple of guitars and a vocal and programmed some drums.

A couple of days later his friend Noel was in the house recording bass for some other tracks and I asked him to do a “Temp” track on this one so he would have some bass in it while he was “figuring out” where it was going.

That ended up being the bass Acko used.

A similar scenario happened with Iain King’s guitar parts; Acko recorded two takes and picked the “best bits” of each.

The B-Side, ‘The Ledger 94-25’, is another one of Acko’s experiments with AI.

The original track was one of the songs on his former band ‘Grasshopper’s’ first demo.

He used AI to separate it and added synths, guitars, programmed drums and doubled up the vocals.

“Singing with myself from 1994 is one of the more surreal things I’ve done in the studio.”

‘A Song For Veda’ will be released on Bandcamp and all usual music streaming platforms on May 23.

As was the case with previous songs, Acko contributes vocals, guitars and programming with Iain King on guitar and Noel Quaid on bass.

This time, they are accompanied by Brian K. Adams on guitar, Dan Straight on bass, and Peter Murphy on drums.

As usual, it was written, produced, recorded and mixed by Acko at DV Audio in Wexford.

