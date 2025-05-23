IPAS plans ceased at Belgard Road site

The tri-colour painted on the walls outside the former ABB building on Belgard Road

The former ABB building in Belgard Square, Tallaght, is no longer being considered as an IPAS facility, the site owner said.

In a correspondence sent to all South Dublin councillors on Tuesday, May 20, Cuspview Ltd who own the site confirmed that “all construction activity has ceased” at the premises.

They informed the councillors that the property is currently on the market for lease as can be viewed on real estate agent Cushman & Wakefield website and Daft.ie.

In December, The Echo reported that Cuspview had lodged an application to SDCC seeking a declaration of exemption on whether the temporary use of the building to accommodate international protection applicants was or was not exempted development.

The applicant included a letter from the Department of Children outlining its interest in utilising the property for international applicants and SDCC confirmed that the application was considered an exempted development.

However, Cuspview now confirmed that the premises is “no longer being considered as an IPAS facility.”

“IPAS can be contacted to confirm same on (01) 418 3200 or via e-mail at ipasinbox@equality.gov.ie,” they added.

In recent days, an Irish flag was painted on a wall at the site, following protests against a potential IPAS facility being developed.

“Security remains on the premises while protests are ongoing,” said Cuspview.

An update from the Department of Justice, that has been transferred integration function from Dept of Children in May, was addressed to the area’s TDs and councillors on Tuesday, May 13.

It also said that “following the appraisal process” the offer for the ABB site “is no longer under consideration.”

“The Department regularly receives offers to accommodate people seeking international protection from providers around the country,” they explained.

“When considering offers of accommodation for International Protection, a range of factors may be taken on board and each application is considered individually.

“Factors that are considered may include, but are not limited to, the property type and size, the cost, the location, and existing accommodation provision for international protection applicants or people from Ukraine in the area.

“While pressure on accommodation capacity can mean that at times, not all of these considerations can be taken into account, we hope this helps outline our approach.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept