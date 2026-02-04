€15 million invested in Citywest amenities

Almost €15million will be invested in “local recreation and amenity projects” in Citywest, as opposition mounts among residents to more residential developments.

Funding for a new library, a community centre and fit-out of Citywest Youth facility has been earmarked in the SDCC Capital Programme 2026 – 2028, which was presented at the South Dublin County Council meeting in January.

“These projects are allocated €6.865 million expenditure in 2026 and €14.9million over the course of the capital programme,” SDCC assistant planner Colm Maguire stated in reply to a question from Cllr Kay Keane (PBP-S) at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, January 26.

Cllr Keane had asked the council if they were aware of the “real concerns residents in Citywest have in relation to the proposed Boherboy LRD and the impact this development will have on an area with so little recreational/social amenities available”.

The development in question is a joint planning application by Evara Developments and Kelland Homes for a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) of 611 new dwellings on two adjoining sites in Boherboy, Citywest.

Almost 90 objections were lodged by Citywest residents, local representatives and residents’ groups during the six-week window for public submissions.

Many of these objections cited overdevelopment of the Citywest area and the lack of social amenities and infrastructure being built to keep up with it.

Citywest Community Council submitted an objection on the grounds of “existing and ongoing pressures on infrastructure, transport, community services, environmental protection, and the principles of proper planning and sustainable development”.

Other residents and groups have raised concerns overc“intensive residential” overdevelopment in the Saggart area in recent years, as well as traffic concerns over plans to open the Corbally Heath cul de sac into an access road for the proposed development.

Cllr Keane also submitted an objection written jointly with TD and party colleague Paul Murphy, highlighting that the area “lacks sports facilities, emergency services, and basic community hubs”.

“Developing further housing without first securing the delivery of these amenities is contrary to the phasing requirements intended to prevent social infrastructure shortages,” they said.

In his written response to Cllr Keane, Mr Maguire noted that the application by Evara Developments and Kelland Homes included plans for a future school within the development layout, and that they have “agreed to pay a special contribution towards the delivery of the new Citywest Community Centre”.

“Such payment would take the form of a financial contribution attached as a condition to a potential grant of permission,” he said.

“As the application is live, it would be inappropriate for the Planning Department to comment on the merits of the application or particular issues that are being examined as part of the assessment of that application,” he added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme