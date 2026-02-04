‘Major cable fault’ causing issues with lighting in housing estate
A “major cable fault” at the entrance of a Ballyboden estate is just one reason for ongoing issues with public lighting in the area,.
The repair of the fault at the entrance of the Moyville estate will require “extensive civil works and as a result will not be fixed in the immediate short term”, according to senior council engineer Caitriona Lambert.
AUTHOREllen Gough
