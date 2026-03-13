€18,000 worth of cannabis herb stored in extractor fan

A former taxi driver who developed a serious cocaine addiction was caught storing €18,000 worth of cannabis herb in an extractor fan in his home, reports Declan Brennan.

Francis Macken (57) told gardaí that he had bought the drugs to try to double his money.

He later told them that he was put under pressure to hold the drugs, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Lawyers for Macken told the court that his answers to garda questions were sometimes rambling and conflicting.

Dean Kelly SC, defending, told the court that in general Macken shows the signs of somebody with a long history of cocaine use and has difficulty paying attention or answering questions coherently.

Garda Sergeant Aiden O’Boyle told Fiona Pekaar BL, prosecuting, that on the evening of August 9, 2024, gardaí carried out a search of Macken’s home on Palmerstown Square, Dublin.

Gardaí found two blocks of cannabis resin and €35,000 in cash hidden in the body of an extractor fan.

Separately cash totalling €57,795 was found elsewhere in the house.

Macken pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drugs for sale or supply and possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct at Palmerstown square.

Ms Pekaar told the court that Macken “was not the mastermind” behind the drugs, which had an estimated street value of €17,712.

He has previous convictions for criminal damage, possession of drugs and road traffic offences.

Mr Kelly said Macken’s marriage fell apart due to a long-standing cocaine addiction and the tragic accidental death of his stepson.

He said at the time of this offence he was living in accommodation provided by a homelessness charity and this was withdrawn as a result of the drugs seizure.

Sgt O’Neill agreed with counsel that Macken has a “long-standing and serious cocaine addiction”.

Mr Kelly said his client had driven a taxi for a number of years.

Judge Orla Crowe observed that Macken had clearly been sufficiently trusted to hold that money.

She said that the amount of money and drugs taken together were serious aggravating factors.

She noted his age, that his health was not particularly strong, that his IQ was ‘at a lesser level’ and that he had never been in prison before.

She imposed concurrent three-year sentences for the drug dealing and money laundering charges and suspended the final six months.

Macken, who wore a ‘Best Dad Ever’ t-shirt with photographs printed on it, thanked the judge before being led away to begin his sentence.