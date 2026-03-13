Local Faces: Liam Cullen

THE Lucan St Patrick’s Day Parade is just about upon us, and this year’s Grand Master of the parade is a man who’s devoted the best part of his life to saving lives in Lucan, one Liam Cullen, writes Ken Doyle.

Liam has run Lucan Red Cross since 6th June 1970 (he remembers the date specifically) and over the years he’s taught hundreds upon hundreds of people to be Emergency First Responders and beyond.

First, a little bit about the importance of the service Liam provides.

“The benefits of Learning First Aid are huge and emergencies can strike when we least expect them.

‘In these critical moments, having the right knowledge can make all the difference.

‘Whether it’s a sudden injury, an allergic reaction, or a health crisis, knowing how to provide first aid can save lives and reduce the severity of injuries.

‘First aid is not just for healthcare professionals; it’s a vital skill everyone can learn.

‘Here’s why learning first aid is one of the most important and life-saving steps you can take.”

An emergency first responder can be the difference between life and death, and although Liam is an extremely modest man, I daresay he’s saved a few in his time.

Liam is a Lucan man through and through, although he moved up the road to Leixlip when he got married.

“Well I went to school at the De La Salle (or the Deeler as it’s known) in Ballyfermot and then on to the Technical College (The Tech) in Lucan.

‘So I left at 16, after the Group Cert and I took an apprenticeship with Rowley Furniture as a Cabinet Maker.

‘As it turned out, I had a knack for it and I stayed on until I retired in 2023.

‘I loved the work and did a lot of bespoke work and what we called ‘Specials’. By the time I left I knew pretty much everything there was to know about working with wood.”

“My involvement with the Red Cross started in the ’60s.

‘My sister was born involved before I was and she came home one day and enrolled the whole family into acting as patients. So we did, and I happened to be the one who stayed involved.”

“At that time the Red Cross was run from an old cottage on the edge of Lucan Demesne.

‘We then moved to the Courthouse and then to the Town Hall, and finally to the Methodist Church in Lucan where we are now.”

Liam is now, to give him his official title, the Unit Officer and Treasurer of the Lucan branch of the Red Cross and he expands on the work of the group.

“First and foremost we train first-aid and hopefully we graduate our students to be EPRs (Emergency First Responders) or they can even go further and become an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician).

‘We provide all training and materials in house, supporting and helping people every step of the way.

‘It’s a very proud moment for us when we see one of our people succeed and qualify.”

“We currently have 22 students with their ages ranging from 20 to 75!

‘We’re always looking for new members too and I can promise a warm welcome to anyone who wants to join us.”

The importance of what Liam and the Red Cross do cannot be overstated.

‘It can improve confidence, being able to know what to do in a medical emergency. It can be used in the home, the workplace or any situation really, and can literally save lives.

The Red Cross as an organisation is also heavily involved in providing aid to areas around the world where it’s needed.

They currently have programs to help the needy in Gaza, Ukraine and Nepal amongst many and Red Cross workers can be found on the front lines in some of the most dangerous conflicts worldwide.

One thing Liam is particularly proud of is the Old Folks Party run by Lucan Red Cross every year.

“We send out 250 invitations every year and everybody has such a brilliant time. It’s great, it really is.

‘This years will be on November 29th in the Spa Hotel in Lucan. We’re already looking forward to it!”

In preparation for this article, I came across so many people who knew Liam and learned first aid from him and he’s a genuinely popular and loved man in the area.

It’s no wonder they asked him to be grandmaster this year.

Liam would obviously hear such things with great modesty but he returns the compliment by waxing lyrical about all of the people he’s worked with over the years and he’s a man who really loves his community.

“I would like to thank my good friend Jean Hillard she has supported me over the years and is so good to come down to our unit and give her knowledge and guidance.

‘I thank the unit for their commitment to the Red Cross in the Lucan area.”

So we thank Liam Cullen, Grandmaster of the Lucan St Patrick’s Day Parade for his time and when you see him on the day, give him a wave.

He’s a very important man in all sorts of ways.