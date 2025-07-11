€19,000 is raised from golf classic in memory of George

A golf classic fundraiser organised in memory of a man with Down Syndrome has raised up to €19,000 for special needs organisations across south Dublin.

The tournament took place at Grange Castle golf course on Friday, June 13 in memory of George Greenalgh, a 65-year-old man who had lived with Down Syndrome and passed away in late 2024.

It was organised by Carl McDonnell, who’s married to George’s niece Karen.

“He was a character, an inspiration to kids with Down Syndrome, so I said here look it, we’ll do something for him and get a few bob in his name,” Carl told The Echo.

The funds raised through the golf classic and through the charity auction also held on the day were split between a number of groups that work with special needs children and individuals, including Cheeverstown School, Suzanne House in Tallaght, St John of God unit in Bluebell and St Michaels House in Templeogue, where George was a service user.

Mark Smith, the person in charge at St Michael’s House, said it was is “truly moving to see so many people come together to remember George, and we are both honoured and humbled to be one of the chosen beneficiaries of this wonderful occasion”.

“George meant the world to us. He brought a bright light into Templeogue House each and every day he attended.

“His sharp sense of humour, his warmth, and his joyful spirit made him someone everyone gravitated towards.

“He is sorely missed, not just as a service user, but as a dear friend.”

Carl is hopeful that the golf classic can turn into an annual event in honour of George.

“We have a cup and all, the George Memorial Cup, for the winners and for the winner next year, it’s full tilt, it’s flying it.”