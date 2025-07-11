Electra Stage School high energy show

Some of the members from Electra Stage School

“NOBODY is in it for the glory,” smiles Derek Corrigan of Kilnamanagh-based Electra Stage School.

Two vibrant performances, one at 3 o’clock and another at 7 o’clock on June 21, brought together around 80 young people, ranging in age from 4 to 27, for a high-energy variety show, ‘Legacy Lights’, full of singing, dancing, and comedy sketches.

Now in its 37th year, the group has become a cherished community staple, with an audience of nearly 500 attending across both shows.

The atmosphere was lively, fun, and deeply rooted in family, with many parents working tirelessly behind the scenes to support the countless costume changes and logistics that come with a production of this scale.

The group was originally founded by Claire Thompson, whose legacy still resonates over a decade after her passing.

Today, the show is run on a voluntary basis by Fiona Corrigan, her husband Derek and Tara Devine, who have kept Claire’s vision alive.

The spirit of community continues through Claire’s family—her daughter still helps backstage, and her granddaughter is now attending the stage school.

The group, affectionately known as the “Electra family”, is preparing for the ‘Showtops’ competition this October.

They regularly fundraise to support their efforts, including events like a sponsored Disney-themed walk around Kilnamanagh.

Derek would like to thank all the parents for their incredible dedication, especially in getting kids to extra rehearsals, and Kilnamanagh Community Centre for its ongoing support.

But at the heart of it all is a simple truth: it’s all about the kids. Nobody is in it for the glory, just the joy of giving young people a stage.

Congratulations to all involved on a successful production.