€2.2m worth of drugs seized in West Dublin

Approximately €2.2 million worth of drugs was seized at a house in West Dublin in relation to an arrest in County Laois.

On Friday, July 11, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) assisted by the Clondalkin Drugs Unit intercepted a driver on the M7 motorway in County Laois.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene where about €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered and seized by Gardaí.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

A follow-up search conducted at a house in West Dublin resulted in a further seizure of an estimated €160,000 cannabis, €1.2 million ketamine, €530,000 cocaine and €210,000 diamorphine.

The drugs, with a total estimated street value of €2.2 million, have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A quantity of cash and other items were also seized at the house and investigations are ongoing.

The seizure and arrest are part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.