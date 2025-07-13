Man seriously injured in collision involving a car and an e-motorbike in Brookfield

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a car and an electric motorbike that occurred at Brookfield Road, Tallaght, at approximately 8:15pm on Friday, 11th July, 2025.

The e-motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, was conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital and subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

Any persons who were in the Brookfield Road/Rossfield Avenue area between 8:00pm and 8:30pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in this vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.