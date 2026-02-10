€20 million funding allocated to active travel and greenways

Minister Darragh O'Brien with Deputy Mayor of South Dublin Cllr. Trevor Gilligan and representatives of TII, NTA and SDCC

Over €20 million in government funding has been allocated for Active Travel and greenway projects across South Dublin for 2026.

It’s part of the €360 million national funding from the National Transport Authority announced by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien on a visit to a section of the Dodder Greenway in Templeogue on Friday, January 16.

South Dublin County Council were allocated €19million by the NTA for Active Travel Greenways projects across the county, including €400,000 towards design work and sections of the Dodder Greenway project from Firhouse Road to Butterfield Avenue and from Kiltipper Road to Old Bawn Road, and €495,000 for phases of the Grand Canal to Lucan Urban Greenway.

Speaking during the Minister’s visit, Deputy Mayor of South Dublin Trevor Gilligan said the funding is “key to the council achieving our corporate plan goal of promoting sustainable and accessible transport initiatives and to encourage a shift towards their use.”

Over €14.7 million has been allocated to Active Travel Projects across the county under SDCC’s Cycle South Dublin programme, which aims to provide 260km of cycle track across 134km of road network by 2029.

These schemes include the Tallaght to Clondalkin Active Travel Scheme, the Baldonnel to Grand Canal Active Travel Scheme and schemes in Castletymon, Firhouse Road and Whitehall Road.

Also covered by the €14.7million are staffing costs for the Active Travel Office, rapid deployment measures and communications.

€640,000 in funding has been allocated to 11 individual schools for the Safe Routes to School programme, for improvements to roads and junctions at schools, including Sacred Heart SNS in Tallaght, Scoil Naomh Aine in Clondalkin and Kingswood Community College.

Active Travel Investment Grants have also been allocated for initiatives such as the South Dublin Bike Library, Bike Hub and Quiet Streets programme, as well as the Esker Permeability Scheme and cycle parking.

Allocations through other NTA funding streams include €500,000 for a Bus Stop Enhancement programme and €1milllion for Bus Priority/Traffic Management improvements, bringing the total funding for SDCC to €20.5 million.

Cllr Gilligan welcomed this funding which will allow SDCC to continue “transforming how our citizens can traverse around the county, making cycling, walking and wheeling safe and accessible to all”.

“Since 2021, SDCC had received over €95 million in funding from the NTA and TII to deliver active travel infrastructure.

“We look forward to 2026 allocation to continue delivery of active travel and sustainable infrastructure.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme