Fr Pat has made a huge impact in the community
Oblate Basketball Club members Michelle, Gerry, Shane and Ciaran with Fr Pat

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 10, 2026 10:37 am

“Paul Hill gave my name that I was the one who supplied the bombs.”

Building a hall from the ground, being arrested alongside the Guildford Four and providing spaces to help people get back on their feet are some of Father Pat Carolan’s talents.

