Work to start on 12th Lock studio and Grange Cottages in summer

Some of the key projects in Lucan’s 12th Lock Masterplan are set to begin construction this summer, with facilities expected to open in early 2027.

The planned 12th Lock Studio and the Grange Cottage buildings by the Grand Canal in Lucan are both set to move closer to being a reality when construction starts in Q2 2026.

The masterplan seeks to fill the 12th Lock area with activity and provide public spaces that complement the natural look of the location.

€9.3m was recently allocated for the project by the council in their latest Three-Year Capital Programme, 2026-2028.

€3.5m of this allocation is set aside to be spent in 2026 to deliver projects such as the studio and the cottage buildings.

The studio will be located beside Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club and will act as a “creative incubator”, according to South Dublin County Council, and will include a variety of spaces for multimedia creations.

The facility will include film and television studios, digital and podcasting suites, gaming and visual effects production spaces, exhibition areas, creative offices, workshops, co-working accommodation and shared social spaces.

The “community-focused” Grange Cottage buildings will also include several spaces, in this case a café, a crèche, events space, artist studios and a dedicated storage facility for canoes and paddle boats for use on the Grand Canal.

The works at 12th Lock Studio and the Grange Cottage Buildings are expected to carry on into 2027 and be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Operation tenders for the café and creche at Grange Cottage have been published online.

The construction tender for the new studio is expected to be published this month, and mobilisation is anticipated to take two to three months before construction can begin.

The 12th Lock Studio is intended to result in a “flagship hub” for creative talent and investment in the region, supporting collaboration, innovation and experimentation.

Funded by the Lcoal Democracy Reporting Scheme.