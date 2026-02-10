€1.5 million allocated towards road works at 24 locations in Clondalkin

Over €1.5 million is set to go towards planned road works in Clondalkin throughout 2026, as part of a €10 million package for all of South Dublin.

€1.685m will go towards the council’s planned works in Clondalkin throughout 2026, almost one fifth of the total package of €10.35m for South Dublin this year.

The seven-figure allocation is expected to go towards 24 works in the village and its surrounding areas, 16 per cent of all schemes in the local authority’s remit.

147 works will be undertaken across South Dublin over the next 12 months.

Two different types of works will take up over half of the budget for Clondalkin, with just under €1.25m set aside for road resurfacing and footpath repairs in the local electoral area.

€640k will go towards the resurfacing nine roads including the Green Isle Road, the Fonthill Road and the Baldonnell Road, among others.

A further €605k will be invested into the repairs of 12 footpaths located across Clondalkin – mainly across estates such as Kilcronan and Coolamber.

The footpath on Newcastle’s Main Street is also earmarked for repair this year.

Both types of works stand out compared to the rest on the local authority’s list – €7.2m is set aside for the road and footpath repair program in the county in 2026.

€110k will go towards pavement improvements in two social housing estates – the Melrose and Oldchurch estates in Clondalkin will benefit from this six-figure promise.

The budget to improve the pavements in Melrose and Oldchurch is over a third of the total South Dublin 300k allocation for this scheme.

€30k will be put into the maintenance of a section of the cycle track on the Outer Ring Road.

In addition to schemes listed for works by South Dublin County Council’s Road Maintenance team, €250k of Clondalkin’s road budget will go towards some unforeseeable circumstances, such as pothole repairs.

The maintenance works that will be carried out on potholes this year has a budget of €100k, while €150k is stored for other forms of routine maintenance works and €50k is in the budget to cover overheads and other costs.

Additional works undertaken during the year by Road Maintenance include grass cutting, road marking renewals, and drainage and signage works.

€550k of the countywide budget will go towards accessibility funding, with the intention to use it for kerb dishings and other “small/medium level interventions”, not for the likes of zebra crossings.

However, no allocation has been provided for any location as of yet, with recommendations and requests welcome.

To check ongoing and scheduled road works across South Dublin, visit the SDCC Live Roadworks page on the council’s website.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.