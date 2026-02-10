Search
‘Frustrating’ for residents with ‘really old’ drainage system
Drainage issues at Fairegreens in Saggart

‘Frustrating’ for residents with ‘really old’ drainage system

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 10, 2026 10:16 am

“It’s very frustrating, because I can’t deal with it on my property.”

A resident of Fairgreens in Saggart expecting a child with his wife has spoken out about the drainage issues he has had to live with since he moved in two years ago.

