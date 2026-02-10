‘Frustrating’ for residents with ‘really old’ drainage system
“It’s very frustrating, because I can’t deal with it on my property.”
A resident of Fairgreens in Saggart expecting a child with his wife has spoken out about the drainage issues he has had to live with since he moved in two years ago.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Bus drivers report incidents of stone throwing at vehiclesTallaght
Over two-thirds of incidents of stones being thrown at buses in the Tallaght area throughout December were reported on one bus route.Between...
Man (24) lost control of scrambler and slid into another vehicleTallaght
A MOTORCYCLIST who lost control and collided with a vehicle was disqualified from the road for a year at Tallaght District Court.Shane...
Local Faces: Sally Ryan-GraverTallaght
THIS week, we’re honoured to feature Sally Ryan-Graver who is a fantastically talented Visual Media Artist based here in our own Rathcoole,...
Man aggressive to Luas security staff is jailedTallaght
A MAN who became aggressive with security staff on a Luas tram, forcing it to stop in Belgard, was sentenced to three...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.